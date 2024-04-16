Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto Acquires 5,000 Shares

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto purchased 5,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE ORA traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.90. 5,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of C$787.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.30. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.09 and a 1-year high of C$11.73.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$169.27 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.2623967 EPS for the current year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

