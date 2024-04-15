Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Head to Head Comparison

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Tgs Asa pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Tgs Asa pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tgs Asa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tgs Asa and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A $2.59 3.64 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $292.95 million 1.25 $24.34 million $0.77 11.08

Analyst Recommendations

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Tgs Asa. Tgs Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tgs Asa and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tgs Asa 0 1 0 0 2.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 2 1 0 2.33

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.68%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Tgs Asa.

Profitability

This table compares Tgs Asa and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tgs Asa N/A N/A N/A Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 8.31% 12.01% 7.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tgs Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Tgs Asa on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tgs Asa

(Get Free Report)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing. The company was formerly known as TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and changed its name to TGS ASA in June 2021. TGS ASA was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.