Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

FI stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

