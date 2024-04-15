Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ranpak by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 617,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,082 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,093,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 537,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Ranpak by 4.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,781,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 128,333 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:PACK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. 379,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

