Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 242,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,634,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

NNN REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NNN opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.67%.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NNN

NNN REIT Profile

(Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.