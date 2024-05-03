Concord Wealth Partners Sells 2,200 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CME Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $207.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.73 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

