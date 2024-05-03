Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Biogen were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after purchasing an additional 307,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200,310 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $213.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.