Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Enovix Stock Performance

ENVX stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Enovix has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%. The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

