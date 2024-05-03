Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.
About Sotherly Hotels
