MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

