iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 135,202 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

