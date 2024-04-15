Metal Price Hits $1.57 (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $104.63 million and $24.99 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

