Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

