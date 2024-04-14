Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE KEYS traded down $5.04 on Friday, hitting $155.10. 2,256,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.