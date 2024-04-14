Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $64,437.26 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $64,437.26 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,268.29 billion and approximately $4.05 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.06 or 0.00763625 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00040410 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00105126 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000367 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,682,562 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.
