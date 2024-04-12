Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

