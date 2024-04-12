GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

