Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 67130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Mason Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 29.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Get Mason Resources alerts:

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.