Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. 1,124,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEE

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.