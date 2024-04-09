Keener Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.2% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 8,948,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

