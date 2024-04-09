Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HXL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 992,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hexcel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Hexcel by 840.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

