Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,776,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,300,000 after purchasing an additional 402,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,264,000 after purchasing an additional 803,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 881,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 332,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 442,509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. 802,537 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

