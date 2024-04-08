Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 166,913 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,913 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 51.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $241,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS UJAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.96. 5,988 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.