Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Announces Earnings Results

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-$7.80 EPS.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of Enpro stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.78. 41,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enpro has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $170.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.27.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Enpro

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

