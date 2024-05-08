Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of Packaging Co. of America worth $355,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.08. The company had a trading volume of 112,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,609. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

