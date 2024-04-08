Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. 4,485,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,196,684. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

