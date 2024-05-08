Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,852,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886,917 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Kenvue worth $397,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 13,368,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,001,166. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.