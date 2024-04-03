VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.28. 848,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,018,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 138,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

