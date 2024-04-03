Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 10.1% in March

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.6 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

