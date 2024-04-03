Wanchain Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $71.36 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00028012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,815,533 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

