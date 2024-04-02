Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. 65,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 37.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 195,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

