Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 862 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.26. 90,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

