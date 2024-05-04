ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $253,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 112,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,153. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

