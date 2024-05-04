BORA Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. BORA has a total market cap of $158.46 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BORA has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BORA Token Profile
BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. BORA’s official website is borachain.io. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
