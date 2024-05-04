Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 309 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $101.44. 255,371 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

