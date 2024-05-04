Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of Block stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 28,948,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,495. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after purchasing an additional 212,218 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

