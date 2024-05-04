Bittensor Tops One Day Volume of $40.36 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $450.48 or 0.00707601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $40.36 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,702,847 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,701,389. The last known price of Bittensor is 432.62572728 USD and is up 7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $38,470,092.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

