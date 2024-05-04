Barclays Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $133.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,666. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

