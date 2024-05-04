iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $40,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,960,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

