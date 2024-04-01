Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.