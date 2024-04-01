Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
View Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.2 %
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 682.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.