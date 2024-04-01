Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $363,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $22.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,348.23. 1,142,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,071.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

