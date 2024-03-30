Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,135.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $967.59.

REGN opened at $962.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $958.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $880.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

