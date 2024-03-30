Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LLAP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE LLAP opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terran Orbital by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.