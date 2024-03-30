Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SFM. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of SFM opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $669,170.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

