Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $74,670.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,744 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $74,670.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 62.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 291,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

