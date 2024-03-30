United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Down 1.4 %
UG stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.
United-Guardian Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is currently 89.29%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
