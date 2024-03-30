Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Oxford Industries by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.