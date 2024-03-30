Head-To-Head Contrast: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Credo Technology Group and NeoMagic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $164.28 million 21.06 -$16.55 million ($0.23) -92.13 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credo Technology Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for Credo Technology Group and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 1 1 6 0 2.63 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -20.59% -7.82% -6.89% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats NeoMagic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.ity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NeoMagic

(Get Free Report)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.