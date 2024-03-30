Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $90.54.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,483,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,093,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Camtek by 87.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

